I lost my FIFA badge because of pregnancy – Referee Theresa Bremansu

Referee Theresa Bremansu Theresa Bremansu, Referee

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian female referee Theresa Bremansu has been stripped of her FIFA badge after taking a break because of childbirth.

Bremansu revealed to Patience Tandoh on Connect 97.1FM’s Sports Avenue when she appeared on the Women’s Day edition of the show.

According to her, no reason was given to her after the decision was taken.

“I’m no more a FIFA Referee because I went to give birth and was stripped of my badge without any explanation. It is in our laws that if you are a female referee and you fall sick or get pregnant, the badge will be there and be given to you back after passing your fitness test,” Bremansu said.

“Nobody has called me to tell me anything about it and I have tried calling severally to ask but to no avail. I think it was a planned thing,” she said.

Bremansu added that she has been forced into retirement.

She refereed for 20 years, taking charge of many local games and making appearances at international tournaments.

