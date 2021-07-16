I love Ghana – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea coach

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi was caught on camera confessing his passion for his country to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, it is unclear if he was referencing Ghana or England, given that he has links to both.



The 20-year-old Chelsea winger recently spent time in Ghana, where he made an effort to interact with the locals and meet some important individuals.



Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents, and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak before moving to England in the 1990s.



The Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England, has been linked with a possible nationality change.

Due to a regulation change by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), he is still eligible to play for Ghana in 2022.



Hudson-Odoi can be heard telling Chelsea boss Tuchel that he loves his country in a recent video that has gone viral on social media.



