I love Ghana Jollof and King Promise’s music – Ex-Man United defender

Ex-Man United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is having a great time in Ghana after professing his love for popular delicacy Jollof and Ghanaian music.

The former Manchester United player arrived in Ghana for the first time in 16 years, having spent most of his life in Europe.



However, after few days in the West African country, he revealed his unquenchable appetite for Ghanaian Jollof.



He also disclosed his love for Ghanaian music, insisting Afrobeats artist King Promise is his favorite at the moment.

“I have enjoyed a lot here in Ghana. The last time I was here was 16 years ago. I love Ghana Jollof and I enjoy King Promise music. He is a good musician,” he told Ohene Brenya on Happy Sports.



Fosu-Mensah left Manchester United in January 2021 after five years in England to join the German side Bayer Leverkusen.



He has already featured for the Dutch national team but can still switch nationality per the new FIFA rules governing changes of the country with regards to international football.