I love the moments we shared - Andre Ayew reacts to Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement

Ghanaian duo, Kwadwo Asamoah and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, is happy to have shared the Ghanaian national team changing room with midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, who has retired from professional football.

Kwadwo Asamoah officially closed his professional football career on Tuesday, October 5, 2022, with a social media announcement.



His retirement has attracted a lot of reactions, and Andre Ayew has joined the train as he stated that he is happy to have played with him in the Black Stars in the last decades.



"@asamoahkwadwo what a baller! Loved all the years and moments we shared together. Enjoy your next chapter and stay blessed," Andre Dede Ayew wrote on his Instagram page.



Both Kwadwo Asamoah and Andre Ayew were part of Ghana's squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations as teenagers, and they played side by side in both the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.



Kwadwo Asamoah made 74 appearances for the Black Stars from 2008 to 2019 and scored four goals.

The 33-year-old will now be working as a football scout after ending his illustrious career.







Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







