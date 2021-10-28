'I love you mum' - AS Roma's Felix Afena Gyan dedicates Serie A debut to mother

Ghanaian teen, Felix Afena-Gyan, has dedicated his Serie A debut victory to his mother, after featuring in AS Roma's comeback victory over Cagliari.
The 18-year-old was handed his debut on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, as the Giallorrosi fought back from a goal down to defeat Cagliari at the Sardegna Stadium.
"I thank everyone, I dedicate my debut to everyone who supported me and is still supporting me. I than the club and everyone in Rome. My mum who is in Ghana, mum I love you," said the striker after the game.
"I love my agent, my club and my teammates and I thank everyone," added the youngster.
He earned his place on the pitch in midweek when he replaced Matias Vina in the 57th minute with his trailing by 1-0 courtesy Leonardo Pavoletti.
Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a wonderful free-kick and provided the assist for Roger Ibanez, as Roma overturned the scoreline.
Afena-Gyan demonstrated glimpses of his quality after he stepped onto the pitch.
His intelligent runs and brilliant hold-up play will surely be a delight to Jose Mourinho who watched the game from the stands due to a touchline ban.
