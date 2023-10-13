I’m Hearts of Oak greatest captain – Amankwah Mireku brags

Yaw Amakwah Mireku

Former Ghanaian international Yaw Amankwah Mireku says he is the greatest player to have ever captained Accra Hearts of Oak.

Amankwah Mireku spent a decade with the Phobians before leaving for Indian top-flight side Viva Kerala in 2007.



During his time at Hearts of Oak, the 43-year-old guided the team to winning the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup titles, six league titles and two FA Cup trophies.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Yaw Amankwah Mireku stated that he is the greatest Hearts of Oak captain in the history of the club.



“Hearts of Oak have never had a player of my caliber since its inception. I can say that I have been the greatest captain since 1911. I played an integral role in winning the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, Super Cup, six league titles among others. No player has achieved that in the club’s history”, Amankwah Mireku said on Kessben FM.



Amankwah Mireku was born in Accra and began his career with Hearts of Oak and was the team’s captain.

In January 2008, Amankwah Mireku signed a contract with then Division One League side Pure Joy Stars but left the club after eleven months to sign for Wa All Stars in December, 2008.



Amankwah Mireku made 15 caps for the Black Stars from 2001 to 2005. His debut game for the senior national team was on March 11, 2001 against Nigeria.



LSN/NOQ