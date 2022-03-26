I’m OK – Afena-Gyan provides update on his injury scare in Nigeria clash

Felix Afena-Gyan was substituted in the 82nd minute against Nigeria over an injury scare

Ghana’s striking talent, Felix Afenya-Gyan has confirmed his availability for the return leg of the crucial World Cup qualification clash between the Black Stars and Super Eagles of Nigeria.

With his threatening performance against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg on Friday, the striker had to be substituted in the 82nd minute following an injury scare.



Afena-Gyan has assured soccer fans that he is fit and will be available for the return leg in Abuja on Tuesday.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Black Stars attacker revealed his injury status while lauding the fans who thronged the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night.



“Amazing crowd! Grateful for the show of love and support. I'm ok. We go again on Tuesday. Keep the faith,” he shared in his tweet.



The Black Stars of Ghana were dominant on home turf but struggled to hit the back of the net as the match ended goalless.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on the other hand proved threatening a couple of times in the game. The Video Assistant Referee ruled out a penalty opportunity against Ghana in the last minutes of the game.



The two West African rivals will battle it out on Tuesday at Abuja for one of Africa’s five slots available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be stated in Qatar later this year.



Felix-Afenya Gyan who has been impressive in his first season for Italian based AS Roma was handed his maiden senior national team callup for the doubleheader against Nigeria.



With a total of 25 touches and a passing rate of 82% percent, Afena-Gyan was the delight of many Black Stars fans on Friday night justified his call up with his performance albeit without the goal required of his role as the leading striker on the night.



