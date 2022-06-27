I'm a failure because I'm not part of the top four – Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has described the just-ended Ghana football season as a failure for him despite winning the MTN FA Cup.



According to the coach although his side was able to clinch a major trophy in the season, not being part of the Ghana Premier League top-four clubs is a failure on his path.



When asked in an interview if he would consider the season a success, the coach said “not really.”

"As a coach, I'm a failure because I'm not part of the top-four, so I have really disappointed the supporters but this is how football is so they should keep supporting the team and I know that with time things will change," Coach Samuel Boadu stated.



Accra Hearts of Oak finished 6th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after losing their last four matches consecutively.



Coach Samuel Boadu won his fifth trophy with Hearts of Oak after his side defeated Bechem United to win the MTN FA Cup.



The Hunters took the lead in the 45th minute through striker Emmanuel Avornyo. A quick response from Caleb Amankwah and a second-half goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed Accra Hearts of Oak’s qualification for the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.