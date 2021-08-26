'I’m a fan' - Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani confesses unconditional love for Hearts of Oak

Former coach of Asante Kotoko, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Former coach of Asante Kotoko, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has declared his undying love for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak.

Dramani guided Hearts of Oak’s rivals Asante Kotoko to clinch three major trophies during his three-year tenure with the Kumasi-based side.



Despite leading the Reds to a trophy-ladened in his first two years, Dramani did not last beyond the seventh (7th) round of the Ghana Premier League in his third season.



The 55-year-old gaffer has for the first time publicly declared his long-lasting love for Asante Kotoko’s bitterest adversaries Hearts of Oak.



Dramani stated he still holds great affection for the Rainbow club despite his history with Asante Kotoko.



“I love Hearts,” Dramani declares on Joy Sports.

“Hearts of Oak is my childhood club, I love Hearts of Oak.”



He still remains at the pinnacle of recent Kotoko coaches of recent times having won back-to-back league titles and an FA Cup.



Dramani is currently a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.



Hearts of Oak meanwhile won the league and the FA Cup last term.



The Accra giants will be representing Ghana at this year’s CAF Champions League — where they have been drawn against Guinean side CI Kamsar in the first game of the qualifying round.