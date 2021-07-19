I’m absolutely buzzing - New Morecambe signing Jacob Mensah

Ghanaian defender, Jacob Mensah

Ghanaian defender Jacob Mensah is delighted to join Morecambe ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 League One season.

Mensah has penned a one-year deal with the club after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medicals.



The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for National League side Weymouth last season and scored one goal.



He has featured for Crystal Palace U-23 side. The defender was also named as one of the best young players in Non-League football by the Non-League Paper in 2019.



"I’m absolutely buzzing," Mensah told the club's official website.

"It’s been a tough 18 months and it’s just nice to be able to get settled at a club.”



Speaking ahead of what will be the club’s debut season in Sky Bet League One, Mensah believes the side will be ready for the challenge.



"I can expect hard work as a team," he added.



"We’re getting together as a team, there’s a good feel about the group and there’s nothing but hard work within this group and great talent as well so it’s going to be busy but it’s going to be exciting."