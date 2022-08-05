I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun

William Haun with his son Roger Haun III

William Haun, the father of Roger Haun III, has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the show of love to his son after winning two medals at the ongoing Unicycling World Championship.

According to him, the love shown to his son by Ghanaians “is very encouraging”.



“The kindness of #Ghanaians never ceases to amaze me. Thank you to all who have shown love to my son & me over the past few days. It is very encouraging. #goGhana #Mamprugu,” William Haun tweeted.



Roger Haun III, a boy based in Nalerigu, a town in the North East Region represented Ghana at the Unicycling World Championships in Grenoble, France and has won bronze and silver medals.



Haun III came second in the 30m Wheel Walk Race for males between 15 and 16 years before adding the bronze medal in the 50m One-Wheel Race.



In an earlier announcement, the father of the nine-year-old tweeted: “This boy of mine took two Unicycling World Championship medals for Ghana - the nation’s first. I couldn’t be more proud of him for all his hard work and perseverance!”



Unicycling is a sports practice that is not much known in Ghana but includes more than 35 different disciplines such as collective, individual, artistic, or extreme sports.

The kindness of #Ghanaians never ceases to amaze me. Thank you to all who have shown love to my son & me over the past few days. It is very encouraging. #goGhana #Mamprugu pic.twitter.com/KvKqLw7pq5 — William Haun (@whaun) August 4, 2022

PEN