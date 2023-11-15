I’m amazed by the strength of Mohammed Kudus - West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder, James Ward-Prowse has opened up about the importance of new signing Mohammed Kudus to the team.

According to the England international, he is amazed by the strength of the young Ghana star.



“What has amazed him about him is his strength. I think people don’t see it. A number of times he takes the ball with someone behind him. He will shrug him off and run away. You can’t get near him at times,” James Ward-Prowse said in an interview with the media team of West Ham United.



The former Southampton poster boy further indicated that he has no doubt Mohammed Kudus is a game-changer for West Ham United.



He said the Black Stars poster boy can make a difference for the Hammers in so many ways.

“He has warmed up nicely and I think now you are seeing the real Kudus. He is putting in some really good performances. You can see the development he’s had since he has been here. Obviously, a new team, a new place to be, maybe his confidence, and he was a bit shy but you can see now he is starting to sort of work his way up. I think he is a game-changer. He can be the difference for us and I think he is a really important player,” Ward-Prowse said.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, is part of the Ghana squad for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana is set to play against Madagascar and Comoros on November 17 and 21 respectively.