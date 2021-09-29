I'm available for Asante Kotoko - Stephen Amankona

Berekum Chelsea captain, Stephen Amankona

• Stephen Amankona wants to play for Asante Kotoko

• The Porcupine Warriors are reportedly interested in signing the Berekum Chelsea captain



• Kotoko are still in the transfer business after announcing the signing of Samuel Appiah



Berekum Chelsea captain, Stephen Amankona, has declared his readiness to play for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko.



Stephen Amankona was one of the most outstanding performers in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as he led Berekum Chelsea to finish 10th of the table.

He scored the winning penalty that eliminated the Porcupine Warriors from the MTN FA Cup after defender Wahab Adams had missed his kick in the quarter-finals of the competition.



But he has expressed his readiness to join the club that he put to the sword last season in an interview on Kessben FM/TV.



“I have Kotoko at heart and want to play for them but monetary issues have been the stumbling block. I am praying things will go through for me so I can join Kotoko. I am ready to play for the club and showcase my talent to the team,” he said.