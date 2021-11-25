I’m back for good – Gladson Awako assures Hearts fans

Black Stars midfielder, Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako has resumed training with Hearts of Oak

He is eligible to play in Hearts of Oak’s game against JS Saoura in the Confederation Cup



Hearts of Oak signed Awako for GH₵100,000



Gladson Awako has assured Accra Hearts of Oak supporters of better commitment as he returns to the team for the rest of the season.



Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics before the start of the 2021/2022 football season but left the team’s camp after three weeks citing personal reasons.



It was reported that Awako’s decision to leave the Phobians camp was due to spiritual problems he encountered signing his two-year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak which he had denied.

However, Awako has promised his undying loyalty to the team, stating that he is back for good.



“I’m back for good. I can’t challenge the fans; I can’t say anything bad to them. The only thing I need to do to pay them back is on the field, play, and give my all. This is the only thing I can do for them,” Awako told 3sports.



“At the moment I know the fans are not happy with me. I keep receiving messages from most people. Some people feel I have betrayed them, and some people send me good messages, saying they support me and are looking forward to seeing me on the field. There is a little love there.”



“But I’m pleading with them to forgive me. I am back and ready to do everything I can to help the club get where it must be,” he added.



