‘I’m better than all Ghanaian goalkeepers, Wollacott, Ofori knows I’m far ahead’ – Razak Brimah

Razak Brimah

Former Black Stars Goalkeeper, Razak Brimah says he’s the best goalkeeper in Ghana despite not being called back into the Black Stars team.

His comments has stirred a huge controversy that keeps buzzing around ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifying match against Madagascar.



The Spain-based goalie declared himself as far better than current Black Stars Goalies Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori respectively.



The 2015 Ghana AFCON goalkeeper was speaking on Kasapa FM Sports Journalists, Alexander Anyankwaa’s Twitter Space on Friday and said he can tell from his current form that he is way ahead of all Black Stars goalkeepers.



“With all due respect to my other goalkeepers they really know that if not discrimination within the GFA, by now I should be the number 1 shot-stopper for the Black Stars because they all know I am a hundred percent far better than them,” he stressed.

“Even in 2017 I got injured during the Cup of Nations by broking my jaw but no FA member called to even check up on me and this is so unfair”.



34-year-old Razak Brimah’s recent biggest achievement was when he joined Segunda Division “B” side Linares Deportivo in 2019 on a one-year deal.



Brimah missed his spot-kick in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast which cost Ghana defeat after failing to save a single spot-kick.