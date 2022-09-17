1
I’m building a team that will give opponents a tough time – Dreams FC coach

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has opened up on how he has prepared his team for the 2022/23 football season.

According to him, he is building a team that will be very difficult for the other teams to break down with the help of his assistant coaches.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his team’s return to action this weekend, the coach said, "We are building a team that will be difficult for opponents to break down.”

Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu was recruited by the management of Dreams FC last season.

While he did not impress in the final weeks of the campaign, he has had a good start to this season.

Last weekend, he guided Dreams FC to kick off the new league season with a 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

On Saturday, September 17, Dreams FC will face off with Kotoku Royals on matchday 2.

