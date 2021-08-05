I’m capable of leading Ashantigold to Africa – Thomas Duah

Interim Ashantigold trainer Thomas Duah

Interim Ashantigold trainer Thomas Duah says he is capable of leading the club in next seasons CAF inter club compettions.

The miners will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup after reaching the final of the MTN FA Cup with their opponent, Hearts of Oak already qualified for the Champions League after emerging as Ghana Premier League champions.



It is believed the Obuasi based club are considering hiring an experienced coach for their continental campaign but Thomas Duah insists he is ready for the task.



"We've automatically qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup. Coaches are hired to be fired so bringing in a new foreign coach is not my issue but I can say emphatically that I'm capable to lead Ashgold to Africa,” he said.

Duah has been with the Miners for so many years and served as an assistant to both Milovan Cirkovic and Romain Folz this season.



Duah was asked to take charge following the departure of Frenchman Folz, and he has guided Ashgold to an impressive finish.



Ashantigold will take on Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the final of the MTN FA Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.