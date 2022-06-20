I’m capable of playing for the Black Stars – Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim says he is capable to play for the Black Stars.
The enterprising lefty-back enjoyed an amazing season with the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in the process.
He was instrumental in Kotoko’s triumph in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.
Speaking after his side 1-1 draw against Accra Lions, the former Karela United player indicated he has what it takes to feature for the national team.
“With my performance, I think I am capable to play for the national team but maybe is not yet my time so I am still waiting for time to come.”
Imoro was snubbed for the Black Stars AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic despite his impressive run of form.
