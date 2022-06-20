0
Menu
Sports

I’m capable of playing for the Black Stars – Imoro Ibrahim

Imoro Ibrahim Imoro Ibrahim

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim says he is capable to play for the Black Stars.

The enterprising lefty-back enjoyed an amazing season with the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in the process.

He was instrumental in Kotoko’s triumph in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking after his side 1-1 draw against Accra Lions, the former Karela United player indicated he has what it takes to feature for the national team.

“With my performance, I think I am capable to play for the national team but maybe is not yet my time so I am still waiting for time to come.”

Imoro was snubbed for the Black Stars AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic despite his impressive run of form.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
Related Articles: