I'm clean, I don't have a hand in this - Former Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye

Coach Felix Aboagye

Former Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye has been deal a huge blow as he has been handed a 24 months ban by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) from all football related activities.

This was announced by the Ghana Football Association on Monday 16th May, 2022 after months of painstaking investigation.



This follows his then clubs involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Ashgold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to the Division One by 7-0.



The former Ghana star has declared his innocence in the scandal and says that his lawyers will exonerate him.

"I have played at the highest level and I have coached several clubs but in all these, I am cleaner and I will be exonerated because my lawyers are working on it" he told Happy FM.







"When we met the Disciplinary Committee, I was told I was exonerated so I am surprised my name is part of the people who have been charged.



"I don't know what happened before the game. I am clean and I have no hands in this.



"I'm disappointed in the GFA and the Disciplinary Committee with this verdict.

"There is no evidence that I took money from anybody and or I was involved in anything scandal," he ended.



