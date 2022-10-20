0
Menu
Sports

I’m confident I will perform well for Asante Kotoko this season - Georges Mfegue

FIfXUHeXIAU7Aok.jpeg Cameroonian forward, Georges Mfegue

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian forward, Georges Mfegue has assured fans of Asante Kotoko that just like last season, he will give his all to the team in the new football season.

According to the talented winger, although injury has slowed him down since the season started, he is confident things will get better as the campaign progresses.

“I have been always ready but unfortunately my injury situation has disrupted my smooth smart of the season but mentally I am ready and I know that we can do it again like last season,” Georges Mfegue shared as quoted by Asante Kotoko.

The Cameroonian winger continued, “I know our fans are looking up to us and I know we will do it together as a group.”

The new Ghana Premier League season is currently suspended due to a court case filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.

The Ghana FA will be in court on Thursday for the case to be heard.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
Related Articles: