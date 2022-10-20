I’m confident I will perform well for Asante Kotoko this season - Georges Mfegue

Cameroonian forward, Georges Mfegue

Cameroonian forward, Georges Mfegue has assured fans of Asante Kotoko that just like last season, he will give his all to the team in the new football season.

According to the talented winger, although injury has slowed him down since the season started, he is confident things will get better as the campaign progresses.



“I have been always ready but unfortunately my injury situation has disrupted my smooth smart of the season but mentally I am ready and I know that we can do it again like last season,” Georges Mfegue shared as quoted by Asante Kotoko.



The Cameroonian winger continued, “I know our fans are looking up to us and I know we will do it together as a group.”

The new Ghana Premier League season is currently suspended due to a court case filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.



The Ghana FA will be in court on Thursday for the case to be heard.



