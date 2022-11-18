I’m convinced Ghana will excel in Qatar – Kojo Bonsu

Kojo Bonsu

An astute football administrator, Kojo Bonsu has stated that he is adamant the Black Stars of Ghana will do well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

Mr. Bonsu believes the team is capable of pulling the legs of doubters who think Ghana cannot excel at the biggest football festival.



The stars’ performance in recent times has not been convincing following defeat to former World champions Brazil and a slim win over Nicaragua, compelling Ghanaians to give the team no doted chance going into the tournament.



Notwithstanding, with Ghana also drawn alongside a star-studded Portugal side, former world champions Uruguay and Korea Republic in the same group, many are of the view that the Black Stars will struggle to qualify to the next stage of the competition considering the quality of players at their disposals.



Sharing his view on the public assertion, the former Board Chair of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said Ghana has the track record of proving doubters wrong whenever all odds are against them.



He buttressed his claim by recalling the Black Stars 1982 victorious team that won the country’s fourth and last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy played in Libia.



According to Mr. Bonsu, although the team became champions, while going into the aforementioned tournament, they were not tipped among the favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the competition.

Thus, taking a clue from the 1982 scenario, he said, “so for me, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ghanaian team goes out there to do well,” Kojo Bonsu said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show.



The disappointed Ghana Football Association (GFA) President boldly opined that he had much confidence in the 26-man squad named by coach Otto Addo to represent country.



He was quick to add that his only worry about the squad was when he learnt that two of Ghana’s first choice goalkeepers namely JoJo Wallocot and Richard Ofori missed out on the tournament due to injuries however, with the entire team “I don’t have a problem.”



“So, in a nutshell, all what I want to say is that let us pray for Ghana… I have so much confidence in the team they selected,” the experienced football administrator told the host Kwamina Sam Biney.



The former executive member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko used the platform and called on the general public to have hope in the Black Stars and support them in all fronts to achieve its purpose in Qatar.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have wrapped up their preparations ahead of the tournament today, November 17, in Abu Dhabi defeating Switzerland 2:0 in their last pre-world cup friendly.