'I'm delighted to be here' - Bristol City first team coach Anita Asante

Anita Asante Villaa Ghanaian descent, Anita Asante

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Anita Asante is excited to be appointed as Bristol City's first team coach ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 37-year-old joins Lauren Smith's coaching setup after announcing her retirement from an illustrious career in the game earlier this year.

Asante has enjoyed a phenomenal playing career, winning the quadruple with Arsenal in 2017 as well as featuring in 71 games for England and representing Team Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics.

Asante said, as quoted by the club's official website: "I'm delighted to be here and have the opportunity to work with a great crop of players. It's a really motivated group and the staff have welcomed me in so I'm hoping I can use my knowledge and experience from my playing days in my coaching journey. "

"Hopefully, I can bring experience from playing at several clubs at the highest level in the women's game but also my international career as well, as I have played in different countries for different managers and different styles of play."

The former defender has not only played at the top level in England but also in the United States as well as Sweden.

Asante will be aiming to use her vast knowledge of the game to bring the Robins success on the pitch as Lauren Smith's side bids to return to Barclays FA Women's Super League.

She will link up with the Robins coaching staff following the conclusion of the 2022 Women's Euros.

