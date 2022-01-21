I'm disappointed - Cameroon legend Geremi Njitap on Ghana's AFCON exit

Former Cameroon player, Geremi Njitap

Cameroon legend, Geremi Njitap, has expressed disappointment over the Black Stars' early elimination from the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Njitap said he least expected that the four-time champions would be kicked out after the first round.



Ghana at the 2021 AFCON managed just a draw from the three games they played, losing the remaining two to Morocco and first-timers Comoros.

“I’m very disappointed because as a former player I know that Ghana used to be among the favorites all the time in AFCON,” he told GBC’s Benjamin Willie Graham



“But I am very surprised and disappointed that they have been knocked out in the first round. I don’t know what happened. Maybe something happened because it is not only me who is surprised but also a lot of fans from Ghana”



He added that he would sort an explanation from his friend and former Black Stars player, Tony Baffoe who was with the team.



“I will speak with my friend Tony [Baffoe] because he is close to the team. He is the one to give me a good reason why the team performed this way because if you look at the squad that Ghana has it is surprising that they have been knocked out in the first round,”



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point. Morocco claimed the top spot followed by Gabon and Comoros who sealed through as one of the best third-place teams.