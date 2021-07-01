I’m disappointed – Cudjoe Finaoo reacts to GFA’s suspension of Phar Rangers

GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

• Cudjoe Fianoo says GHALCA was mediating the issue between Phar Rangers and the GFA

• He expressed disappointment in the FA over the issue



• Fianoo wants further talks about the issue



Cudjoe Fianoo, the chairman of the Ghana League Association (GHALCA) has said he is unhappy with the decision by the Ghana Football Association to ban Division One league side Phar Rangers for five years.



A Disciplinary Committee ruling on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 found the club guilty of breaching GFA statutes with their decision to pull out of the ongoing league.



“That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League Regulations,” the Disciplinary Committee ruling of Wednesday read.

“That accordingly, Phar Rangers FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league upon the return after five season at the lowest league of the region.”



Fianoo is quoted by SportsWorldGhana as having expressed disappointment in the ruling by the FA.



His disappointment is due to what he contends to be betrayal by the FA as discussions were being held to resolve the issue.



He said GHALCA has been engaging the FA and Phar Rangers to find a solution to the impasse only for the FA to release a statement, suspending Phar Rangers and its officials from the league.



”Four weeks ago, we (GHALCA) heard in the media about Phar Rangers' decision to withdraw from FA organized competition, so as the mother body for the clubs, we engaged the directors of the club on that same night and advised them to go back and honour the remaining matches so we can settle all issues which they (Phar Rangers) think are not favoring them after the season.

“What influenced us is that, at a point in time, the Vice President of the FA (Mr. Mark Addo) joined the negotiations and spoke to Phar Rangers. That same night, GHALCA wrote a letter to the FA, appealing to them to uphold their decision of referring the matter to it’s Disciplinary Committee but there was no response from the FA.



“For all this long, we (Ghalca) thought the FA has honoured our letter, just to see it from the FA website that Phar Rangers has been banned. The decision from the DC is not a final one, they (Phar Rangers) can appeal or go to review if they want, if you ask me about the stands of GHALCA, I cannot say anything for now because, we haven’t met on it and decisions are not taked alone by myself.



“But personally, I am disappointed with the decision by the FA because, this matter could have been solved amicably or other way round, but they are the regulators and we are welfare bodies and they thought it wise to ban them so let’s leave it as it is for now,” he said.