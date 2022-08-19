I'm elated to have scored my debut goal - Simba SC forward Augustine Okrah

Former Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah

Ghana forward Augustine Okrah has expressed his excitement after scoring a debut goal for Simba SC in their 3-0 win over Geita Gold in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Okrah scored with a fantastic effort in the 36th minute to give his team the lead in an entertaining game.



Thanks to additional goals from Moses Phiri and Clatous Chama, Simba SC cruised to a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



It always feel good to announce your presence. I'm elated to have scored my debut goal and also win a penalty in my first-ever Premier League game for @SimbaSCTanzania ???? in Tanzania.



I'm hoping for more through Christ who strengthens man. #OkrahMagic ???? pic.twitter.com/vxXclWAp03 — Augustine Okrah Official (#OkrahMagic) (@AugustineOkrah1) August 18, 2022

Okrah sealed a transfer to the Tanzanian giant this summer in a move from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.During pre-season, the 28-year-old was a star for his new club and scored three goals to court the affection of supporters.Okrah could be making a case for a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup if he continues his remarkable form.