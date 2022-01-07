I'm excited about the challenge - Asamoah Gyan after landing Super Sports job

Black Stars strikers Asamoah Gyan

Super Sports sign Asamoah Gyan as pundit for AFCON 2021

AFCON 2021 set to start on January 9



Asamoah Gyan to miss AFCON for the first time since 2008



Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has expressed excitement after landing a punditry job at Super Sports for the soon-start African Cup of Nations.



Gyan took to his Twitter page to announce his short-term agreement with the South African giant broadcasting channel.



Africa's biggest showpiece is due to commence on January 9, 2022, and end on February 6. Gyan within that period will share his knowledge alongside other expert football pundits and ex-footballers.

"Excited to be joining SuperSportTV as a pundit for their coverage of AFCON2021. This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge," Gyan tweeted.



"Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa's biggest football gathering together with other legends."



The 33-year-old failed to make Ghana's squad for the 33rd edition of the tournament. This is the first time Ghana's all-time top scorer will be missing at the AFCON since making his debut in 2008.



