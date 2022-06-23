I’m focused on creating my 'own memories'- Eddie Nketiah on taking Arsenal's iconic no. 14 jersey

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah says he is focused on creating his 'own memories' after being handed Arsenal's iconic no. 14 jersey.

The 23-year-old, who wore number 30 throughout the 2021/22 Premier League season, has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners after successful negotiations.



The iconic no. 14 jersey was worn by Arsenal legend Henry between 1999 and 2007, with the Frenchman scoring 228 goals for the Gunners in two separate spells.



"I am just trying to be the best version of myself. I'm focused on creating my own memories in that shirt, leaving my own stamp on it," Nketiah told Telegraph Football.



Since then, the number has been given to strikers, with England forward Theo Walcott and ex-Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over the mantle as Arsenal's No 14.

Last season Nketiah played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and provided one assist.



In total, he has made 92 appearances and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.



Nketiah is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level.