‘I’m glad he’s here’ - Hertha Berlin boss on Kevin-Prince Boateng stay

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin manager Sandro Schwarz has expressed his joy about Kevin-Prince Boateng stay at the club ahead of next season.

The 35-year-old recently extend his contract keeping him at the club until summer 2023.

Speaking to the Kicker, Sandro Schwarz said he is glad to see the Ghanaian forward at the club, adding he is responsible for the team even off the pitch.

"In preparation, he has completed 90 percent of the training sessions so far. That's a good start. And he is a personality: very open, very clear, opinionated. He feels responsible for the group, even off the pitch. I'm glad he's there,"

"We want to play active, courageous football: with great intensity and great willingness," Schwarz reiterated.

Hertha Berlin will move into its next training camp in Burton-upon-Trent, England, on Tuesday. They are expected to take on Derby County on Saturday.

