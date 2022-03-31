0
I’m happy Black Stars are going to World Cup in my time – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Black Stars .jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed happiness over the qualification of the Black Stars to the World Cup during his tenure.

The Stars missed out on the global showpiece the last time in 2018, when the President was barely two years into his first tenure.

But on Tuesday, March 29, the team secured qualification by playing a 1-1 draw with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Ghana qualified on the away goals rule, having played goalless in Kumasi on Friday, March 25.

Interacting with the team at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said the feat comes at a no better time.

He charged the technical team to remain intact and united, requesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, to keep them at least till the World Cup in November before a long term contract is signed.

President AKufo-Addo said prior to the first leg in Ghana, he was in Abuja for an official assignment and he sensed the nervousness of the Nigerians.

He said the Nigerians desired to win the game in Ghana before the second leg as they felt not winning would make it difficult for them at home.

And that is what happened, he added.

He promised the players a “special package” as “a token of my appreciation and recognition”.

The players are set to depart to their respective clubs tonight.

Source: 3news.com
