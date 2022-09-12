0
I'm happy Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana - Hearts legend Prince Tagoe

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Prince Tagoe has stated he is delighted about the club's defeat to Aduana Stars on the opening day of the Ghan Premier League.

Hearts suffered a 1-0 way defeat loss to the Ogya lads on Sunday, September 12, 2022, thanks to Bright Adjei’s goal 46th-minute goal.

Prince Tagoe believes that the defeat serves as a wake-up call for Hearts to make amends in the subsequent games.

“I'm happy Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana. I believe it will wake them up in subsequent games” he told Angel TV.

The Phobians have now lost their last six opening day league fixtures since last season.

Hearts of Oak will take on Great Olympics on match day 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

EE/BOG

