I’m happy I proved doubters wrong – Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu says his desire to prove doubters wrong motivated him to win the Ghana Premier League title.

In an exclusive interview with 3Sports, days after winning the Phobians a first league title in 12 years, Boadu said it was difficult agreeing to coach Hearts because he was fully aware some people had no trust in him due to his lack of experience.



The tactician, before his appointment by Hearts, had managed only Medeama SC.



His first coaching job had achieved nothing, although he was impressive.



“It was a difficult decision accepting the Hearts of Oak job. Some people saw me as inexperienced because I haven’t managed a lot of clubs. They said I cannot [achieve success] and that motivated me. I proved to them that it is not about the number of years spent on the job that matters, but the ability to deliver,” Boadu said with a grin.

Boadu ditched Medeama for Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season, a highly unexpected decision as his aim of winning the league looked more possible at Medeama than at Hearts, at the time.



However, the decision has paid off with Hearts set to be crowned champions this weekend, their first league title since 2009.



Boadu has the opportunity to end the season with a domestic double as his team is still competing in the MTN FA Cup – a trophy the Phobians last won in 2000.



He will find out his quarter-final opponent on Thursday, July 15 when the draw is held.