I'm happy to be back at Clermont Foot - Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei is elated to complete his move to Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot ahead of the 2022/23 season, which kicks off in August.

The 26-yer-old joined the club on a two-year deal after successful negotiations and passing his medicals on Tuesday.



He spent the second half of last season on loan at Clermont Foot, where he made 14 appearances and provided one assist in the process.



"I'm happy to be back at the club and the trust they have in me. Now, we are going to do everything collectively to prepare ourselves well for the coming season," Kyei said after putting pen to paper.



He spent three seasons with Swiss side Servette, featured in 82 games across all competitions, scored 25 goals, and registered 12 assists.

Kyei is a product of the youth academy of Stade de Reims. He made his Ligue 1 debut on 12 April 2015 against Nice, replacing Nicolas de Préville after 74 minutes in a 0–1 home defeat.



He helped Stade de Reims win 2017/18 Ligue 2 and promotion to the Ligue 1 for the 2018/19 season.



In August 2018, the Ghanaian joined Ligue 2 club RC Lens on loan for the season, with Lens securing an option to sign him permanently. He joined the Swiss Super League club Servette FC on a three-year contract in August 2019.