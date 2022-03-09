0
I’m happy to be home playing for Hearts of Oak - Sulley Muntari

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari has stressed that he is enjoying his time at Hearts of Oak.

The 37-year-old signed for the Phobians on a free transfer in February 2022 to provide a squad boost for the team.

Today, Sulley Muntari starred for Hearts of Oak in a game against WAFA SC played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the end of the encounter, a penalty kick converted by the former AC Milan superstar sealed a 2-1 win for Hearts of Oak.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Sulley Muntari said, “I’m very happy to here, playing for Hearts of Oak SC and its all joy because I’m home.”

The crucial win for Hearts of Oak today has propelled the team to 6th position on the Ghana Premier League table.

Sulley Muntari who has won one trophy with his new club is hopeful of adding another at the end of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
