I’m happy to contribute with a goal against Coventry City - Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo Antoine 1 610x400.png Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his delight after scoring in Bristol City’s game against Coventry in the English Championship.

The Ghana international started on New Year's as the Robbins travelled to secure a point at the Coventry Bulding Society Arena.

Jake Bidwell gave the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes but Semenyo responded with a fine strike 16 minutes later.

“I’m feeling good, Obviously, I haven’t been in the team as much recently, but I’ve played both of the last two and I tried to contribute as much as I could. I’m happy to contribute with a goal today.”

“It’s a positive dressing room today,” he continued. “There are still things we can work on like being more clinical in the box but we’re together and there’s great cohesion in the group.

“We’re looking forward to the next game. We don’t want to be conceding and then having to react, we want to be at our best from the get-go.

“We have to keep going and keep pushing but we’ll take the point today.”

Semenyo was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the four-time African champions bow out at group stage.

