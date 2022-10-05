0
I'm happy to have joined Hearts - New goalkeeper's trainer

Oppong Hearts 610x400.jpeg Hearts goalkeepers in training

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak on Monday appointed Richard Oppong as their new goalkeeper's trainer.

In an interview with www.heartsofoaksc.com the new goalkeepers’ trainer expressed his joy after joining the biggest team in Ghana stating that “I have been following the team and it’s projects and I feel it has something to do with development and the future. I believe in the things they are doing. I am very happy".

He mentioned that he is an ardent follower of the GPL and for that matter, he follows the club’s matches. He believes that the club is doing something positive in the line of development that other clubs do not have thereby putting Hearts of Oak miles ahead the rest.

The goalkeeper’s trainer admires the club’s desire to invest in infrastructure for the development of the club.

When asked about his first day at training, Coach Oppong indicated that he was warmly welcomed and the feeling was mutual.

“The reception was perfect and very cool. And I must say the players received me very well. Even the foreign players embraced me. It was a very good reception.”

Coach Oppong has been praised for the way he does his work. He has trained quite a number of national goalkeepers.

He believes that with time, the goalkeepers will improve and the fans will appreciate the works that will be done.

“The fans will see the works we will put in and the goalkeepers will also see improvement in their careers.”

His first major assignment is to prepare the goalkeepers for the CAF Confederations Cup game against Real Bamako in Bamako on Saturday.

