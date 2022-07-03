5
I'm happy to impact lives - Mohammed Kudus meets French Ambassador

Kudus Mohammed Meets Anne Sophie Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana met Annie Sophie at France embassy in Ghana

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus says he desires to impact more lives after having engagement with the France Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie on Thursday at France embassy in Ghana.

The Ajax attacking midfielder including his Black Star teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana visited the France Ambassador to Ghana to have a conversation, and gain motivation.

According to him, he has been motivated to continue to impact and inspire the lives of people in the society.

After discussions on several issues, Mohammed Kudus made a post on his Twitter page to express his gratitude to H.E Anne Sophie for the opportunity and the kind words.

Mohammed said on his page, “Thank you very much H.E. Anne Sophie for honouring us with this visit full of enlightenment & motivation in sports & life in general. Forever humbled & inspired to impact & achieve more.”

