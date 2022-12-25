I’m happy 'unfair' Otto Addo is gone, he gave no valid reason for dropping me – Joseph Paintsil

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil says he is happy Otto Addo has vacated his role as Ghana's head coach.

The 24-year-old believes the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach was unfair in his decision to exclude him from Ghana’s final squad for the Mundial.



Paintsil was one of Ghana’s top performers in Europe just before the World Cup but missed out on the final list which has caused some controversy.



“His decision was unfair,” Paintsil told Belgium-base Newspaper Belang van Limburg.

“He gave me no valid reason to explain my absence. I told him the same thing during a phone conversation. He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy.



Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League. They didn’t have the same stats, but Addo said football isn’t all about goals and assists.



He added on his exit: “I’m happy about it. The World Cup was a fantastic opportunity to show me to the world, but he took it away from me. I’m now patiently waiting to see who the next national coach will be. , because I will always be available for the national team. Hoping for him that he continues to shoot on the ground as he does behind a microphone.”