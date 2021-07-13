I’m happy we won the league during my time - Hearts of Oak captain

• Fatawu is proud of his achievements as an Accra Hearts of Oak captain

•Accra Hearts of Oak are champions with a game to spare



• The Phobians have ended their 12-year trophy drought



Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, is happy to have led the Phobians to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Fatawu Mohammed-led Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League following their 1-1 home draw against Liberty Professionals and the 2-1 defeat of second-place Asante Kotoko to Bechem United last Sunday.



The league triumph becomes the first league title for Accra Hearts of Oak since the 2009 season and Fatawu is proud that the team achieved this historic feat with him as the captain.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m overjoyed. If we have to follow the joy, we might forget the football. So long as the league has not ended, we will not over celebrate.”



“We have been hungry for a trophy for a very long time, between 11 and 12 years, the trophy has been long and every Hearts follower nationwide has been hungry for a trophy.”



“If history has been made with Fatawu [Mohammed] and Barnieh and others have been able to break the deadlock, then it is a big history,” Fatawu Mohammed said after the 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.



