I’m here to help New Edubiase United qualify for GPL – Malik Akowuah

Former Hearts of Oak player, Malik Akowuah

Former Hearts of Oak and Medeama midfielder, Malik Akowuah, says he has joined New Edubiase United to help the club qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced midfielder is among 12 players that have been unveiled by the Division One Club ahead of the 2021-22 Division One League.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM on his move to New Edubiase United, he said, “I have signed one season for New Edubiase and the target is to help the team qualify to the Ghana Premier League.



“It’s normal to join a Division One club. If you are a player and you are back in the country, you can choose to join the Division one club; it's normal. It’s better than staying home. As I said I want to help the team qualify for the Premiership.”

“It won’t be difficult playing in the Division because I have the experience, playing in the local league here in Ghana.”



The former Medeama captain also urged the fans to expect something big from the club next season.