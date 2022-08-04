0
I’m here to win trophies with Kotoko - Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko New Striker Steven Mukwala Asante Kotoko's new Striker Steven Mukwala being welcomed by a rep of the team

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Asante Kotoko's new Striker Steven Mukwala has stated his intentions of winning laurels with the club.

The Ugandan International joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal on a free transfer.

In his first interview with the club’s media, Mukwala opened up on his playing philosophy and ambitions.

"I want to thank the fans of mighty Kotoko for the beautiful reception they gave me. I already feel at home in the last few days and I promise to repay their fate in me and promise to win more laurels with the club," he added

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala has been unveiled as a new Asante Kotoko player after completing his move to the Ghana Premier League champions on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,c ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year after passing his medicals.

The club announced the signing via their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
