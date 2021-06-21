I’m home and I will deliver 100% – Ashimeru after joining Anderlecht permanently

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed delight after making his move to Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht permanent.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Jupiler Pro League side following a successful six-month loan from Red Bull Salzburg.



Ashimeru revealed he knew Anderlecht was the best place he could be immediately he arrived for his loan spell with the Purple and Whites.



“I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht have made this possible,” he posted on Social Media after signing the contract.

“I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues,” he added.



“I’m home and I will deliver 100%. RSC Anderlecht.”



Ashimeru made 12 appearances during his loan spell with the Purple and Whites, scoring twice.