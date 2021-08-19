I’m home and I will deliver 100% - Eric Owusu after joining Zambian giants Zanaco FC

Ghanaian defender, Eric Owusu

Ghanaian defender Eric Owusu has expressed joy after completing a move to Zambian giants Zanaco FC this summer.

The enterprising defender joined the club as a free agent after leaving Buidcon FC after the expiration of his contract last season.



Owusu was instrumental in the just ended Zambian Super League season scoring 2 goals and providing 8 assists in 33 matches.



Reacting to his move to Zanaco FC, the former Bechem United marksman expressed gratitude to the club’s hierarchy and has therefore promised to fight for the badge.

“I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and Zanaco F.C have made this possible.” He posted on Facebook.



“I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues. I’m home and I will DELIVER 100%” he said.