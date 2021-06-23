I'm hoping to win Ghana Premier League best player award - Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim is hoping to be crowned as the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League best player.

The skillful midfielder who joined the Phobians from Techiman City prior to the start of the second half of the season and has instantly become a superstar in the Ghana Premier League.



The 20-year-old has cemented his place in coach Samuel Boadu's starting lineup.



According to him, his performance merits him to be crowned as the best player of the season.



"I have done best since joining Hearts of Oak and I am happy with the support of the fans," he said during an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

"I won five Man of The Match Award at Techiman City before I joined Hearts of Oak and I have now won eight Man of The Match award and it's a clear indication that I am improving."



"I am hoping to win the Ghana Premier League best player. I have done my best but the decision is not in my hands," he added.



