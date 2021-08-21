I'm hungry as I was not paid last month at Medeama - Justice Blay

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay says he was not paid his salary for last month by the club and is starving since he is currently out injured.

The player made some comments about his club which was in bas taste on social media and has explained he did that due to his unpaid salary.



He says the club have been very good to him with regards to his rehabilitation from the season ending injury but he is hungry. “They’ve been taken good care of me. I had an injury and I have started light training but I need to eat." he told Kessben FM.



"My last month salary didn’t come, I was worried and called Moses Parker and asked the reason why I didn’t received my salary because I was told that my teammates at the national team have received theirs through mobile money, but my boss [Moses Parker] told me to wait for the account department approval, I was very pissed off because am starving at home and that led to my write up on social media."



The Medeama midfielder sustained a season-ending injury in his team's matchday 20 clash against Legon Cities at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Legon Cities defender, Joseph Adjei injured the midfielder on the stroke of halftime in their clash at Tarkwa with a savage tackle.

The former Kotoko midfielder was grievously injured in what could be a career-threatening injury that has kept him out of action for the rest of the season.



On the stroke of halftime in their match against Legon Cities defender Adjei went in hard on a tackle from behind catching the right ankle of the Medeama defender.



The referee initially showed the Legon Cities defender a yellow card but after consultations with his assistant referees, he changed it to a red card.



Blay whose right ankle was broken from his foot was quickly assisted by the medics before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.



The player's season ended abruptly after that horrendous injury as he is now undergoing rehabilitation and treatment.