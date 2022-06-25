'I’m hungry to do more' - KP Boateng after extending Hertha Berlin contract

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed that he is hungry to do more for Hertha Berlin.

The veteran forward returned to the German Bundesliga club last summer when he ended his stay in Italy where he played for Serie B side AC Monza.



Although several injury setbacks meant that KP Boateng missed a chunk of the games during the 2021/22 football season, the attacker managed to stay relevant, especially in the dressing room.



Late in the season when Hertha Berlin needed to win a relegation playoff battle to survive in the German Bundesliga, a fit KP Boateng made the difference for the team.



Courtesy of the quality he displayed in the second leg of the playoff tie against Hamburg SV, Hertha Berlin managed to come from behind to see off the opponent to retain the top-flight status.

To reward the veteran, Hertha Berlin on Thursday, June 23, 2022, announced that the contract of KP Boateng has been extended for one more season.



Excited with his deal, the former Black Stars regular said he is hungry to do more for Hertha Berlin.



