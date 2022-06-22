'I’m hungry to get going next season' - KP Boateng after signing new Hertha Berlin deal

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has declared that he is hungry to get going with his Hertha Berlin side next season.

He passed this comment while speaking to the media team of the club on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after signing a new contract with the club.



The new one-year deal will see the former Black Stars regular stay in German for the next football season.



“Back home: last summer, Prince Boateng made a return to his old stomping ground, back to where it all started for him 28 years ago. Today, that return continues – at Hertha BSC! Berlin-born Prince has extended his contract until June 2023 and will don the blue and white of Hertha next season,” an official club statement said on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking after signing the deal, KP Boateng says he is happy and can’t wait for next season.



“I’ve always said how special and valuable this club is to me, and tried to show it both off and on the pitch. I feel good, I’m hungry to get going and excited to keep going forward with the lads,” the veteran forward stressed.