I’m in good shape and I feel good but I need to show a lot more – Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed 556789 Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars poster boy, Mohammed Kudus has indicated that he needs to work more to improve his performance.

This is regardless of his admission that he is in good shape and playing very well for both club and country.

Speaking to Ajax TV ahead of the clash against SSC Napoli on Tuesday night, Mohammed Kudus said he has more to offer and will continue putting in the needed work.

“Thanks to God I'm in the best shape and I feel good. As a result, I now play a lot and I am getting fitter. I have never doubted myself because I know what I can do. It has slowed down my development a bit, but despite everything I have always believed in myself. I'm sure I still have a lot to show,” Mohammed Kudus stressed.

Ahead of the game against SSC Napoli, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the starting eleven of Ajax.

He will be hoping to play well to help his team secure what will be an important victory at home.

