I’m more experienced than most of my critics - Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah says he is more experienced than those who constantly criticize his administration without any just cause.

According to the 2019 GFA presidential candidate his administration has been targeted by unfair criticism from many quarters.



He mentioned that being one of the youngest CEOs in the game could be a factor why people do criticize him because they think he lacks experience due to his age.



“I have no problem with people calling me ‘That Boy’, age is not synonymous to experience. Most football people think age is experience. At my age, I have been in football for 16 good years. The kind of experience I have, some don’t have”, he told Happy FM.

“I have been a Club President and worked with world-renowned football companies. Though I am young in terms of age, not on issues of football,” he added.



Nana Yaw Amponsah until his appointment as Kotoko CEO was the president of lower-tier side Phar Rangers football club and he unsuccessfully run to become the GFA President in October 2019.