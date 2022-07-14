I’m not Partey’s girlfriend – Iraqi lady in viral photos breaks silence on dating reports

Thomas Partey misses out on Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg

Sara Bella, an Iraqi whose photos have circulated as the alleged partner of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, has stated that she has been incorrectly identified as Partey's spouse.



The Iraqi lady who identifies herself as Sara Bella clarified via a video on her Instagram story that she is not the girlfriend as many have tagged her, but only shares the same name with Partey's Moroccan girlfriend.



She revealed in the video that she had suffered attacks from Thomas Partey and Arsenal fans and needed to set the records straight.



"Hi everyone, this story is meant for Arsenal fans, especially Thoams Partey fans, so I have each other into it well. So to clear up the confusion, please stop accusing me, I'm not Partey's girlfriend, not even his wife. I was born in Iraq and my nationality is Iraqi and I live in Iraq. So all I know is that his actual girlfriend is from Morocco not from Iraq. And I'm really tired of all accusations linked to me. So please, stop it. There are bad people and bad journalism that took my photos and took my Instagram page and wrote some bad articles about me...stop accusing, stop hurting me by words. My nickname is Sarabella, not my actual name. So that's all I want to say, thank you for listening."

Meanwhile, Partey, who missed Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg, is set to make his return in the Gunners' three games against Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in the USA.



He has been in maned in Gunner's 33-man squad for their tour in the USA.



Arsenal will take on Frank Lampard’s Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.



Partey has not featured competitively for Arsenal since sustaining an injury in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.



Below is Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour



Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson



Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos







