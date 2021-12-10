I’m not campaigning for 2023 GFA elections - George Afriyie

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie,

Eleven Wonders’ Amin Adams granted bail



Former Vice President of Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has played down reports of an early campaign after playing a key role in securing bail for Eleven Wonders' player Amin Adams.



George led a delegation to grant Amin bail after spending five days in prison for allegedly assaulting a referee.



The player during Eleven Wonders 1-0 defeat to Accra Lions assaulted assistant referee Jasper Adenyo failing to flag Lions' goal for an offside.

The Amasaman District Court on Monday, December 6 remanded the player and his team manager, Ernest Amo for two weeks.



When asked about whether or not offering a handout to Wonders is a campaign effort, George said he has a good rapport with the team's hierarchy.



"No, I have that relationship with Yaw(management member of Eleven Wonders). He is somebody who has been to my house a couple of times time, we ate together. He is not an ordinary person. I hope you will understand, it’s not everybody (I’ll do it for). I’m sure you heard some time ago that Gorge wants to by bus for Eleven Wonders, I don’t want to go back. I know you know."



George afriyie together with some leaders of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana(PFAG) visited the player in cells on Tuesday.



On Wednesday, they offered lawyers and filed an appeal to grant the player and the official the bail.

George,43 votes, finished 19 votes behind GFA president Kurt Okraku in the presidential election in 2019.



The former Black Stars management committee member is hoping to win the seat in the next election in 2023.



Gorge Afriyie served as vice president under former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi from 2015 to 2018.